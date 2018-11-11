Kalamazoo honors servicemembers on Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, MICH. -- Officials in Kalamazoo held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday.

The Rotary Club of Kalamazoo-Sunrise and the Kalamazoo County Veterans Service Office organized the event.

The event, which was scheduled to take place at 2:00 P.M. at Rose Park Veterans Memorial, was actually moved down the road to Arcadia Ales Brewing Company due to weather.

This year's program was in remembrance of WWI veterans, because the holiday falls on the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice.

"We have Memorial Day which is kind of a solemn day to remember veterans who passed away or fallen in battle, and to me Veterans Day should not only be the day to honor WWI veterans because of the Armistice, but also to really celebrate our veterans and our military heritage as a country," said Steve Rossio, one of the guest speakers at today's ceremony.

The event included honor guards for the U.S. Marine Corps and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. There was also several guest speakers, music, poetry, plus food and drink.