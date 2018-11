Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- It was a career day for Montague tailback, Bryce Stark who carried the ball 40 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats defeat Schoolcraft, 30-14. This is Montague's first regional championship since 2009 and it comes on the road in muddy field conditions, but that didn't stop Pat Collins' group from battling for the victory.

"They've gotten better all year," Collins said, "in these field conditions and on the road in a big trip away from home,