Officials retrieve body from Grand River

Posted 3:41 PM, November 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41PM, November 11, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body was pulled from the Grand River off from Monroe Avenue near the I-196 overpass on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 2 pm and were able to the pull the body out of the water shortly after.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police said that the victim was a white male of an unknown age.

It is unclear how long the man was in the water or why he was there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

This is a developing story. 

