Organic and local products to be sold at new grocery

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new grocery store is coming to West Michigan.

The BoomTown Market will open on Western Ave. in the downtown Muskegon area.

It will be one of two groceries in the heart of the rapidly-growing scene, joining the recently opened Health Hutt.

BoomTown Market plans to offer basics from toilet paper to dog food. They will also carry organic produce, meat, and fish.

Additionally, there will be a small deli, craft beer, and other local, Michigan-made products.

The owner says they hope to have the market open by February 2019.

