Portland wins the regional championship with win over Frankenmuth

PORTLAND, Mich -- It was the Jacob Veale show early on in the Division 5 regional championship between Frankenmuth and Portland. The Raider quarterback would account for two first half touchdowns as Portland goes on to get the 40-6 win and the regional championship.
