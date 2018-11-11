Portland wins the regional championship with win over Frankenmuth

Posted 12:50 AM, November 11, 2018

PORTLAND, Mich -- It was the Jacob Veale show early on in the Division 5 regional championship between Frankenmuth and Portland. The Raider quarterback would account for two first half touchdowns as Portland goes on to get the 40-6 win and the regional championship.

