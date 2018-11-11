Rockford falls to Saline in heartbreaking fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALINE, Mich -- The Rockford Rams had the same two hour drive as East Kentwood a week ago to face the Saline Hornets.

In the third quarter of a low scoring battle, Rockford's Jack Richardson would field a punt and take it all the way back for the score to tie it up at six after a block point after attempt. We would go to overtime, where Richardson would toss it to Nate Bareno in the corner of the endzone to cut the lead to just one. Rockford would go for the two-point conversion and the win but the fullback dive would get stopped and Saline prevails, 13-12 the final.