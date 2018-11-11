Unity Christian advances to state semifinal over Kalamazoo United

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICKSBURG, Mich -- After a remarkable come from behind victory over Oakridge last week, Unity Christian traveled to Vicksburg to meet Kalamazoo United in the regional championship. In the second quarter, Isaac Teslaa would find Caleb Heyboer for the 51-yard touchdown strike as the Crusaders jumped out to a 20 point lead. United would respond through the air as Eric Wenzel connected with Heath Baldwin for a 38-yard touchdown. Late in the game, however, Max Buikema would punch it into the endzone as Unity Christian goes on to get the 39-14 win, they'll take on Swan Valley in the state semifinal.