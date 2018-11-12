Apps that start out cheap, then drain your wallet
-
Apps that optimize trick-or-treating, and more, this Halloween
-
Smart Shopper: Where to buy bargain Halloween costumes
-
New dam to help bring relief to residents affected by Crooked Lake floods
-
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
-
Call Plummers Waste Group for your septic needs
-
-
Smart Shopper: Black Friday ads leaked
-
Smart Shopper: Back-to-school ways to save
-
Smart Shopper: Fall hacks for your home and wardrobe
-
Woman issues warning after losing thousands to phony sweepstakes
-
Motu Parking App gets updates after feedback
-
-
Make your selfies stand out with these photo editing apps
-
Fireproof your Finances with Legacy Financial’s new radio show
-
Ready to be Powerball or Mega Millions winner? But are you really?