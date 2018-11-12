Carrier Law leads the way in estate planning and paying it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to estate planning, Carrier Law leads the way in West Michigan, but they do more than get family's homes in order. The law firm also helps out by giving back to others in the community.

One of those programs is their "Be A Santa To A Senior" event, which is currently underway. David Carrier from the firm came on the show to give more details on how people can help.

There will be workshops where people can donate at the following dates and locations:

Grand Rapids: November 17 & 20

Norton Shores: November 16 & 30

Holland: November 14 & 27

Portage: November 13

