Arson suspected in Kent Co. church fire

Carrier Law leads the way in estate planning and paying it forward

Posted 11:16 AM, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:15AM, November 12, 2018

When it comes to estate planning, Carrier Law leads the way in West Michigan,  but they do more than get family's homes in order. The law firm also helps out by giving back to others in the community.

One of those programs is their "Be A Santa To A Senior" event, which is currently underway. David Carrier from the firm came on the show to give more details on how people can help.

There will be workshops where people can donate at the following dates and locations:

To learn how they can help with estate planning and more, visit davidcarrierlaw.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s