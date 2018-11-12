× Ferris State University hosting breakfast for Veterans

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Current and past members of the United States military are invited to a breakfast Monday, in honor of Veterans Day.

The event is planned at 8 a.m. in the University Center ballroom, 1201 South State Street in Big Rapids.

Jacob Schrot, assistant director of Veterans Services, said the office welcomes students, faculty and staff who served or those who currently serve in the National Guard or similar programs.

“We also want veterans from the community to know they are respected and welcome to join us that morning,” Schrot said. “(Ferris) President David Eisler will be on hand as he is each year for this event. His office provides tremendous support and collaborates with us to make it a meaningful experience.”

Lieutenant Colonel Ravindra Wagh, a battalion commander with the Michigan Army National Guard, has been invited to the breakfast as the featured speaker. Schrot said those attending the breakfast should expect a stirring message.

Anyone with a disability who would require special accommodations to attend the Veterans Day breakfast should contact Schrot at (231) 591-2022.