Fire breaks out at Kent County church; arson suspected

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a church.

The fire was reported at about 10:00 a.m. at the Northview Community of Christ church in the 4800 block of Palenque Place in Plainfield Township. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The fire chief on the scene tells FOX 17 that they suspect arson as the cause of the fire. The fire was apparently burning in three different areas of the church. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also investigating.

We’ll have more details when they become available.