Firearm deer season opener forecast

WEST MICHIGAN- It’s a holiday for a lot of people in Michigan as firearm deer season is upon us. We should be able to give you a pretty good idea of what to expect with your forecast for this upcoming Thursday morning as it doesn’t look like the forecast will change a whole lot over the next couple of days.

Temperatures are going to be ranging in the low to mid 20s to start your morning. Overnight cloud cover is expected as well, but that looks to break just a little bit by sunrise. A light S/SE breeze between 5-10 mph is expected as well.

Sunrise is at 7:35 AM and I’m still expecting temps in the 20s even an hour and a half after sunrise. We’ll keep you updated on any changing conditions, and you can always get the latest updates FOX 17 Weather App as you get ready the night before!