Get your home holiday ready with unique items from Sui Generis

By now most people have started holiday shopping, or at least are thinking about it. For those who are looking for that one-of-a-kind gift people can't find anywhere else, check out Sui Generis in Newaygo.

The meaning of "sui generis" in Latin means "of its own kind." The owners of the store put their business' name to practice by making sure they have completely unique items in their store; they make sure no other store has the items they sell.

Sui Generis is having a great holidays sale for everyone looking to decorate their home in time for Christmas. Until November 21, all the furniture and mattresses are an extra 10 percent off on top of all their holiday discounts.

Sui Generis is located at 1 State Road.

For more information, call (231)-303-5008 or go to suigenerishome.com.