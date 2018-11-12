KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu

Meat eaters, listen up: a new southern style staple is coming to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC is bringing chicken and waffles to you. the mouthwatering dish is being served up starting Monday.

The fast food chain is pairing their extra crispy fried chicken with Mrs. Butterworth’s maple-flavored syrup and Belgian liege-style waffles.

KFC’s head chef says they went through 15 different variations of waffles to perfect their’s, adding it’s “sweeter and doughier than american-style waffles.”

You can get different chicken and waffle combo meals or get the treat in sandwich form.

They’re only available until December 31 so try them before these waffles sell out like hotcakes.

