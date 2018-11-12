× Lake effect may create slow Tuesday A.M. conditions on I-196

WEST MICHIGAN — Going to Chicago via I-196 Tuesday morning? Things may be a bit snarled as lake effect bands of snow overnight and into Tuesday morning will likely slow things down a bit in Allegan, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties. Each one of those counties remains under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 11 A.M. Tuesday morning. We are expecting about 2″ to 4″ of snow to fall in those locations through Tuesday morning. Most other areas pick up a dusting or less.

Below is the configuration of the ADVISORIES from the National Weather Service.

The next map below shows where the heaviest lake effect snow will fall.

Areas along/south of I-94 and over to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek will see some very light snow (less than one inch) from a low pressure area passing to our south/east, and many other locations (not shaded on the map) will see flurries only.

Temperatures will remain quite cold and well below normal all week with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.