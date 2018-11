Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to learn more about woodworking, there is a business in West Michigan that is hosting classes.

Rivertown Woodcraft, 2456 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids, has a variety of classes where you can learn how to build holders for your plants and even a beer flight board.

Classes usually cost around $50 to sign up and can be done on the company's website or by calling 616-466-7466.