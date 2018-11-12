Long Road Distillers hosting release party for Michigan-made gin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Long Road Distillers will release Batch No. 3 of their award-winning MICHIGIN® on Monday, November 12 when their doors open at 4 pm.

The gin was crafted from 100% Michigan ingredients, starting with water fresh from Lake Michigan, red winter wheat from Heffron Farms in Belding, and juniper harvested by hand on Beaver Island.

"The making of MICHIGIN® has become so much a part of who we are" says Jon O'Connor, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road. "The adventure of crafting this product from scratch is the epitome of what we’re all about at Long Road – creating products that are world-class and doing it the right way, all while using locally sourced ingredients."

In 2017, MICHIGIN® was named the "Best Gin in the World" and awarded a Double Gold Medal at the Fifty Best Competition in New York City. Ever since, the Michigan-made spirit has been highly sought after and one of the distillery’s most popular products. Each batch is eagerly anticipated not only by visitors of the distillery, but by retailers and bars throughout Michigan.

On Monday, November 12, the distillery is hosting a MICHIGIN® Release Party to celebrate the new batch. From 4 pm to midnight, guests will be able to enjoy 50% off gin cocktails and have their first opportunity to purchase bottles of Long Road MICHIGIN® Batch No. 3 to take home.