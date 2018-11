Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colorado - Since Michigan just voted to legalize the use of recreational marijuana, FOX 17 sent a crew to Colorado to see what legalization looks like.

FOX 17's Doug Reardon will be in Colorado much of the week, talking with experts, lawmakers, parents and others.

Monday, we spoke with the coalition that is working to keep the legal marijuana from being abused by kids. The legalization only applies in Michigan to those over the age of 21.

We'll have more through the week on FOX 17 News.