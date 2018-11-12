Michigan HS Football State Semi-Finals set

FOX 17 – We are down to the final four in each division of high school football for 2018. Here’s the games that are left and when they’ll be played.

The winners of each game will play in the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit over Thanksgiving Weekend.

West Michigan teams in BOLD.

Division 1

Clarkston vs. Saline (at Okemos) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Belleville vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (at Troy Athens) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

Midland vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (at Grand Ledge) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Birmingham Groves vs. Warren DeLaSalle (at Hazel Park) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 3

Zeeland East vs. Muskegon (at Grand Haven) – Saturday 1:10 p.m.

Detroit Martin Luther King vs. DeWitt (at Brighton) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Edwardsburg (at Vicksburg) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Williamston (at Walled Lake Northern) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (at Greenville) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Marine City vs. Portland (at Howell) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 6

Montague vs. Traverse City St. Francis (at Mt. Pleasant) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Montrose vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (at Novi) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 7

New Lothrop vs. Lake City (at Clare) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Cassopolis vs. Madison Heights Madison (at Jackson) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 8

Breckenridge vs. Harbor Beach (at Chesaning) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Holton vs. Reading (at Battle Creek Harper Creek) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

8-Player – Division 1 – Finals

Morrice vs. Pickford (at NMU Superior Dome)

8-Player – Division 2 – Finals

Rapid River vs. Onekama – (at NMU Superior Dome)