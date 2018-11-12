Michigan HS Football State Semi-Finals set

Posted 9:42 AM, November 12, 2018, by

FOX 17 – We are down to the final four in each division of high school football for 2018. Here’s the games that are left and when they’ll be played.

The winners of each game will play in the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit over Thanksgiving Weekend.

West Michigan teams in BOLD.

Division 1

Clarkston vs. Saline (at Okemos) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Belleville vs. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (at Troy Athens) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 2

Midland vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (at Grand Ledge) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Birmingham Groves vs. Warren DeLaSalle (at Hazel Park) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 3

Zeeland East vs. Muskegon (at Grand Haven) – Saturday 1:10 p.m.

Detroit Martin Luther King vs. DeWitt (at Brighton) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Edwardsburg (at Vicksburg) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Williamston (at Walled Lake Northern) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 5

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (at Greenville) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Marine City vs. Portland (at Howell) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 6

Montague vs. Traverse City St. Francis (at Mt. Pleasant) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Montrose vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (at Novi) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 7

New Lothrop vs. Lake City (at Clare) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Cassopolis vs. Madison Heights Madison (at Jackson)  – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Division 8

Breckenridge vs. Harbor Beach (at Chesaning) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Holton vs. Reading (at Battle Creek Harper Creek) – Saturday 1:00 p.m.

8-Player – Division 1 – Finals

Morrice vs. Pickford (at NMU Superior Dome)

8-Player – Division 2 – Finals

Rapid River vs. Onekama – (at NMU Superior Dome)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s