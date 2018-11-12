Mom allegedly gives methadone, Narcan to baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A woman in Kent County is facing child abuse charges after officials say she gave drugs to her baby.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirms to FOX 17 the suspect, Jennifer Lynn Berry, allegedly gave her baby methadone because the infant was crying. The baby was 5-weeks-old at the time of the alleged incident. Methadone is an opioid that is used to treat pain and can be used to treat addiction as well.

During the alleged incident, the baby became unresponsive. Becker says Berry happened to have Narcan with her and was able to use it to help revive the baby, who was then taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Berry is charged with second-degree child abuse in the case and remains behind bars.

She’s due in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.