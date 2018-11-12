Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today is the observance of Veterans Day, just one day after the official day on the calendar.

It's a time to honor our military men and women. A special ceremony was held to pay tribute to them while celebrating a military anniversary.

Sunday's event was at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo, the county's veterans service office teamed up with the Rotary Club of Kalamazoo-Sunrise for the event.

There were bagpipes, the national anthem, and the pledge of allegiance, and guest speakers shared stories of heroism and what this holiday means to them.

Sunday marked 100 years since World War I ended.

2. There's a huge fundraiser to make life easier for West Michigan's littlest residents. Fox 17 and the March of Dimes once again are teaming up to host the signature Chef's Auction.

It's going on at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, and features more than 20 local chefs and a live and silent auction. The proceeds will help the March of Dimes, whose mission is to improve the health of babies, by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant deaths.

Tickets are still available, they're $250, and $200 is tax deductible.

3. A well known outdoor sports shop is transforming itself into a Christmas village for the whole family to enjoy.

This is the first time that Cabela's in Grandville is doing something like this. The chain's owner, Bass Pro Shops has been offering the experience for the last 10 years, and is extending it to all Cabela's locations.

People can do everything there, from getting pictures with Santa, to making Christmas stockings.

There are free games and activities from open to close every day. Photos with Santa are available from 5 to 8 on weekdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

4. Converse just released a weatherproof version of one of its most famous styles. The new MC18 High Top is the American Brand's cold-weather version of its classic Chuck Taylor Shoe.

It's made with a durable water repellent coating, Gore-Tex lining and a rugged outsole, so the sneakers will likely hold up in less than ideal weather conditions.

The inspiration for the shoe steams from "a rubber military boot developed in the 1950s and once produced by Converse." The white and black high top silhouettes feature text instructions like "fold gusset this side only."

5. A southern style staple is coming to Kentucky Fried Chicken. Starting today, KFC is adding chicken and waffles to its menu.

The fast food chain is pairing their extra crispy fried chicken with Mrs. Butterworth's maple-flavored syrup and Belgian Leige-style waffles.

KFC's head chef says they went through 15 different variations before deciding on waffles made with a yeast-raised dough instead of batter. Plus, these include pearl sugar imported from Belgium.

The waffles are sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles, so you can get different chicken and waffle combo meals or get the treat in sandwich form. They're only available until December 31.