Raise the Woof 2018

Posted 4:52 PM, November 12, 2018, by

The Raise the Woof fundraiser is Friday, November 16 at the Stache Bar at The Intersection in Grand Rapids. For info, go to EventBrite.com and search for 'raise the woof.'

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s