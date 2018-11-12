Sarah DeVries leads Calvin volleyball to the national quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Northpointe Christian alum and Calvin College sophomore Sarah DeVries is making a big impact on the court for the Knights. DeVries was named First-Team All-State twice in high school and that success has now followed her in college.

"She's a fierce competitor first and foremost," Calvin head coach Dr. Amber Warners said, "she wants to win and she's going to do anything it takes to help her team win, she's also very multi-talented."

DeVries does a little bit of everything for the Knights including serving, setting, and slamming it home as well. In fact, the former Northpointe Christian Mustang has 385 kills this season, which leads the team."

"Oh man, people always ask me if i like setting or hitting better," DeVries said, "I honestly think I like them equally. I can't really pick what I like the most, I like getting the hit myself it's really fun to just slam one down but I also think it's really cool to give other people the opportunity."

The Knights advanced to the national quarterfinals with a five set victory over Wittenberg on Saturday evening and DeVries, as usual, was a big part of the victory.

"I'm so excited," DeVries stated, "I think going to Nationals is a really cool experience and it's not something that everybody gets. You just have to soak it in every year because you never know if you're going to make it back."

And as for playing in front of her hometown, DeVries can't get enough of it.

"I can see some of my old teammates or even some of the players that are playing now at my old high school," DeVries said on the local connection. "My high school still gives me credit and stuff like that, so it's cool to see the support from the community around here."

Calvin, the one-seed in the tournament, will take on eight-seeded Aurora on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh.