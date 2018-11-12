Sen. Peters in West Michigan to hear PFAS concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is in West Michigan for his Field Summit regarding PFAS contaminants. The event starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus.

Peters will hear from two panels in an attempt to get more information on how to navigate the PFAS issue at the federal level.

One panel is made up of people who are invited witnesses, the other of government officials.

Peters’ staff says they’re anxious to hear from Dr. Rick Rediske, a Grand Valley professor who has studied the impacts of PFAS extensively.

PFAS have been linked to various health problems, including thyroid issues and cancer. Officials hope Tuesday’s meeting will help gather more information on how to help those affected by the contaminants.

“Right now our focus has to be what are those safe levels?” Peters said. “Then, we have to work to clean that up. I think one thing is clear: timing is critical. People who have high levels of PFAS want to see action now. They don’t want to be waiting years down the road.”