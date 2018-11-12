Seth Dugan named MAC West player of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Otsego alum and Western Michigan senior center, Seth Dugan has gotten off to a hot start in the 2018-19 season. Dugan recorded 32 points and 22 rebounds in the 89-76 win over Detroit Mercy in the season opener on Tuesday evening. The Bronco big man then followed up that performance with a ten point, seven rebound game in the loss at Ole Miss.

On Monday, the Mid-American Conference announced that Dugan was named MAC West Player of the Week for his efforts. Dugan was injured much of last season with a foot fracture but is looking to take on a bigger role this season for WMU.

The Broncos third game will be on Tuesday night at Oakland.