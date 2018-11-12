Snow could impact Tuesday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A big area of low pressure that will impact the East Coast over the next day or so will bring a glancing blow of snow to the FOX 17 viewing area.

Although most of the snow will fall over the southeastern part of the state, sections of Calhoun, Branch, and St. Joseph counties will likely see some system snow from this as well. Here is a look at that system that is taking shape to our southwest right now:

As this low moves up the Appalachians tonight, snow will move across southeast portions of the FOX 17 viewing area. North to northwest winds coming across Lake Michigan on the back side of this low will bring some lake effect and lake enhanced snows to portions of Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, and Cass counties. Here is how Future Track HD sees the picture just before midnight tonight:

The system snow will pass eastward during the early morning hours, but the lake effect snow will continue in the same areas mentioned above.

The persistent band that you see in the image above will drop a general 1 to 3 inches of snow, but some locally higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches are possible in isolated spots that remain underneath this band.

As you can see, Grand Rapids and areas to the north and east of town won't see any significant accumulation tonight. However, more lake effect snow is possible this weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!