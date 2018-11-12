Spectrum Health spreads awareness for lung cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States. The good news is that Spectrum Health Cancer Center continues to make great advancements in the treatments of lung cancer.

Spectrum Health is the only health system in West Michigan to offer a lunch cancer multi-specialty team clinic. In the past year, their lung cancer screening program was named a Screening Center of Excellence by the Lung Cancer Alliance, recognizing that they are committed to best practices in quality and standards in lung cancer screening.

In little over three years, this team has provided almost 3,000 scans and identified 41 lung cancers and eleven incidental cancers.

Screening is covered by most insurers as a preventative screening if patients meet the criteria:

Active smokers who have 30 or more pack-years of cigarette smoking history (pack-years = packs per day x years smoked)

Former smokers who quit smoking within the past 15 years

Between the ages of 55 and 77

The Spectrum Health Cancer Center is holding a special event for the public in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday, November 14 at the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Center in downtown Grand Rapids. From 1 to 6 p.m. visitors can do the following:

Learn the criteria for lung cancer screening.

Sign up for a screening.

Sign up for a smoking cessation class.

Learn tips to quit smoking.

Test drive the da Vinci robot.

Meet Spectrum Health physicians.

Learn about advances in lung cancer care.

To find out more about the Lung Cancer clinic or to schedule an appointment visit spectrumhealth.org.