The Calvin men’s soccer team prepares for the sectional semifinals

Posted 11:39 PM, November 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Calvin men's soccer team has advanced to the sectional semifinals for the fourth consecutive season after the 2-0 win over Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday in the regional championship.

"I think it's been a group of guys who have really bought in," head coach Ryan Souders said, "I think there's a lot of things getting noticed now but these guys have been working since December. Their commitment to seeing the process through has allowed us to be here today, which is really cool."

"We're playing with a lot of confidence," senior Jacob Witte said, "we truly believe in our abilities. From one to 26, I can trust every guy that's stepping out on that field. We're playing with a lot of confidence and I hope to keep that going."

Calvin will take on Penn State-Behrend on Friday night.

