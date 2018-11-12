× Three men suspected of poaching deer in Van Buren Co.

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three Van Buren County men are facing charges after allegedly poaching a deer late Sunday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says deputies were called to an area of 41st Street and 24th Avenue at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday regarding truck in the area that was shining a light into the fields. The caller also told deputies that they heard a gun shot.

Deputies found a truck that matched the description from the caller parked in a driveway of a residence. They then found three men field dressing the deer in barn and a loaded rifle in the cab of the truck. Investigators say they had shot the deer from the truck.

The deer and the rifle were confiscated by the DNR. Charges are still pending against the men, all of whom are from Bloomingdale, Michigan.

Firearm Deer Season in Michigan begins on November 15.