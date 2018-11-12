× ‘Weird Al’ coming to Grand Rapids next summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Did you miss the “Weird Al” Yankovic show last LaughFest? He’s coming back!

This time the comedian and musician will perform at DeVos Performance Hall and, for the first time, will perform with a full orchestra.

The show will be Friday, July 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at DeVos Place or the Van Andel Arena box offices or online at Ticketmaster.com .

“Weird Al” was in Grand Rapids for LaughFest 2018 with his “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” This tour, the 2019 Strings Attached tour, will be a show of his hits and classics, supported by background singers and an entire orchestra.

“Weird Al” is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history, earning four Grammys and fifteen career nominations. He is best known for his parodies of hit songs, including “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy,” and “Tacky.”