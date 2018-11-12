Arson suspected in Kent Co. church fire

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday morning for lakeshore

Posted 3:37 PM, November 12, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday morning for some lakeshore counties.

The advisories are in effect for Allegan, Berrien and Van Buren Counties from midnight until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday for lake effect snow showers.

Two to four inches of snow is possible in the advisory areas. Roads may have icy spots during the Tuesday morning commute.

We’ll have more details on FOX 17 News Monday night and Tuesday morning. Download the FOX 17 News and Weather apps for the latest updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s