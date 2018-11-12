× Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday morning for lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday morning for some lakeshore counties.

The advisories are in effect for Allegan, Berrien and Van Buren Counties from midnight until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday for lake effect snow showers.

Two to four inches of snow is possible in the advisory areas. Roads may have icy spots during the Tuesday morning commute.

