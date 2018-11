ALLEGAN, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a recent break-in at the Betten Baker Allegan car dealership, 1255 Lincoln Rd.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed to have happened between 1 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Tools and diagnostic equipment were reported stolen after the incident. No other information was provided.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information about the break-in to call them at 269-673-0500, extension 4286.