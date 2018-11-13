Bronson volleyball advances to the state semifinals

Posted 11:07 PM, November 13, 2018, by

GEORGETOWN, Mich -- The Bronson volleyball team has once again advanced to the state semifinal after a three set victory over Northpointe Christian on Tuesday evening at Unity Christian high school. The Vikings will take on Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at 2:00 pm on Thursday inside Battle Creek's Kellogg Arena.

