Bronson volleyball advances to the state semifinals

GEORGETOWN, Mich -- The Bronson volleyball team has once again advanced to the state semifinal after a three set victory over Northpointe Christian on Tuesday evening at Unity Christian high school. The Vikings will take on Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central at 2:00 pm on Thursday inside Battle Creek's Kellogg Arena.
