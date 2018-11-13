Calvin volleyball prepares for national quarterfinals

Posted 10:47 PM, November 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The one-seed Calvin College volleyball team continues their postseason run this Thursday at 12:30 pm in Pittsburgh against eight-seed Aurora in the national quarterfinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s