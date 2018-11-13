Colorado: More forms of marijuana coming to Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colorado - Recreational marijuana has been legalized by voters in Michigan and now the products that are coming your way look nothing like the marijuana seen on the streets for years.

Edibles, lotions and infused drinks are just some of the products now on the market in Colorado, which legalized marijuana about five years ago. And, Colorado is still wrestling with issues such as testing for potency and purity and regulations on marketing.

Colorado lawmakers and experts had to "write the book" on what legalized marijuana actually looks like. They say they want Michigan to "move slowly" and make sure they cover everything as we move along. They say that the science has also improved since they legalized marijuana, so things should move quicker here.

FOX 17's Doug Reardon is in Colorado this week for a look at what may be in store for Michigan now that marijuana is legal. Watch for live reports at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. this week.