Construction crews damage gas line outside Berrien Co. Sheriff Office

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Several inmates and sheriff’s department employees were relocated Tuesday due to a gas line break in Berrien County.

The Berrien County Sheriff says that a construction crew damaged the line outside the sheriff’s office at 919 Port Street in St. Joseph. Several inmates and staff members were moved to other sections of the jail, but no one was evacuated from the jail.

The break also affected operations at the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Berrien County Building and Grounds Department. Air quality was measured throughout the jail and no one was in danger.

No one was injured.