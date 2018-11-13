Disney World blocks man who displayed Trump signs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - MARCH 19: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, in a special moment for Magic Kingdom guests, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, streaked across the skies above, Cinderella Castle March 19, 2015 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man who displayed signs supporting Donald Trump is permanently not permitted at all Walt Disney World properties for violating the rules.

Don Cini returned to Disney World last week after he was reminded he had violated park rules by displaying a Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom in September. The rules prohibit the use of any signs, flags or banners.

But Cini tells WFTV-TV while he wanted to abide by the rules, he wanted to “test them” to see whether it had something to do with unfurling a flag or what was written on it.

Cini last week displayed a Trump 2020 sign on Splash Mountain and a Keep America Great sign on Expedition Everest.

A Disney spokesperson says it’s not about the content or a political issue, but it’s the “result of repeatedly not following park rules.”

