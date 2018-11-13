Elderly man missing from Oceana County

HART, Mich. – The Oceana County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing elderly man who is dealing with depression.

Darrold Morris, 79, was last seen walking away from his home on E. Tyler Road in Elbridge Township, heading towards Hart. Investigators believe that Morris may have been picked up by a vehicle traveling west.

Morris was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhart jacket and a tan “Timberlake” resort baseball cap. He is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call Oceana Co. Dispatch at 231-869-5858 or the Oceana Co. Sheriff at 231-873-2121.