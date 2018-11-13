Former Michigan firefighter who shot at black teen gets 4 years in prison

Jeffrey Zeigler, 53, said he fired a shotgun at a teenager who had stopped at his house to ask directions. He was charged on April 13, 2018 with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to at least four years in prison for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home asking for directions to school.

Jeffrey Zeigler apologized before he was sentenced Tuesday in Oakland County court. A jury convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.

Fourteen-year-old Brennan Walker wasn’t hurt. He told police he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler’s door in Rochester Hills after getting lost. He ran after seeing a man inside the house grab a gun.

The 53-year-old Zeigler says he woke up to his wife’s screams and that she believed someone was trying to break into their home.

He’ll be eligible for parole after four years.

