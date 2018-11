FRUITPORT, Mich. – Police are investigating the report of a possible child abduction in Fruitport.

Very few details have been released, but township police and Fruitport Community Schools say that the possible abduction attempt happened in the area of Sheridan Road and Ellis Road and involved a white pickup truck with a white topper. The driver was described as a white man with brown hair.

Anyone with information should call the Fruitport Township Police at 231-865-8477.