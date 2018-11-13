Get a jump start on Christmas shopping at “Kalamatopia”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time to start Christmas shopping for all the people on your list! Get started by shopping at local small businesses while getting great discounts at Kalamatopia on Friday night.

The North Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan Avenue and Water Street will be filled with dozens of local businesses selling their products. The event gives small businesses who don't have a storefront the opportunity to sell their products and get exposure.

The following vendors appearing at the event will have discounts, as well as other downtown discounts:

Kalamazoo Sportswear

KB Knits

Doghouse Donuts

Broken China Heirlooms

Pet Wants

Specialty Cheesecake & Dessert Co.

Buy Local Kalamazoo

West Lake Metal Works

Great Lakes Thrift Co.

New Years Fest

Bilberry Jams and Jellies

In addition to shopping, there will be chances to sip on hot mulled wine and cold craft beers.

The event will be on Friday, November 16 from 5 to 9.

For more information, visit kalamatopia.com.