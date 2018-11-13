Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5K

Posted 4:52 PM, November 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk that supports after school opportunities for the students of Grand Rapids Public Schools.  The race is Thanksgiving morning at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Van Andel Arena.  Click here to register.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s