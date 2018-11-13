Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is a 5K run/walk that supports after school opportunities for the students of Grand Rapids Public Schools. The race is Thanksgiving morning at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Van Andel Arena. Click here to register.
