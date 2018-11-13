Inmate at Oceana Co. Jail attempts suicide

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. – A Hart, Michigan man is hospitalized after a suicide attempt in the Oceana County Jail.

The Oceana County Sheriff says that the 60-year-old man was found Monday morning about 9:30 a.m. unconscious in his cell by staff. The man had used a phone cord to try and commit suicide by hanging.

Staff, Life EMS and the Hart Area Fire Department treated the man at the jail and they say he had regained a pulse before being taken to the hospital. The man is still hospitalized.

The man’s identity has not been released because he had not been arraigned on any charges. The department says that he was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after a long standoff with deputies.

The sheriff’s department says it is investigating to make sure all policies and procedures were followed.