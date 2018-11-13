Josh Fusco returns to carry Zeeland East to state semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Zeeland East senior Josh Fusco had a hard time coping with his MCL injury after the playoff opener. Fusco sat out during the district championship against Zeeland West due to the injury, which wasn't easy for him to do.

"That was a tough one for him obviously," Chix head coach Derek Pennington said. "I had to talk him out of getting dressed at halftime but thankfully we won the game and he's continued his career so we're very thankful for that."

Fusco returned in Friday's regional championship game against Jackson Parma Western and stepped up in a big way, rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

"We have a ton of good players so being able to sort of standout was pretty sweet," Fusco said. "Coming back from an injury like that I didn't have a lot of confidence so that was able to build my confidence back up."

The Indiana Wesleyan commit has been a big leader for the Chix this season and continues to step up when his team needs him the most.

"Josh brings a lot of work ethic to the table," Pennington stated, "he's been a four year player for us on the varsity he's done a ton of stuff to make himself a better player in the offseason and that shows on Friday nights."

The Chix will take on Muskegon on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the state semifinal at Grand Haven high school.