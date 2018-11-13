Mel Trotter ‘Turkey Drop’ hopes to collect 1,500 turkeys

Posted 1:48 PM, November 13, 2018

Photo from Mel Trotter Ministries of 2017 Turkey Drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – To feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving, Mel Trotter Ministries is hoping to collect 1,500 frozen turkeys on Wednesday.

The annual “Turkey Drop” runs from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Mission at 225 Commerce SW, and also at Celebration! Cinema North at Knapp’s Corner and Celebration! Cinema South off of Kalamazoo Avenue at the M-6.

The ministry is asking for people to just purchase a frozen turkey and drop it off at one of the three locations.  Cash donations are also accepted.

