Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 13

Another non-stop flight to Florida from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Allegiant Air will be flying to Sarasota, Florida. To make things better, fares will be as low as $55 one way, twice a week.

It's an introductory fare, so people must purchase those tickets between November 14 and August 13 of next year.

It has been another year of record growth at the airport, and 2018 is set to be the first year 3 million people walk through the terminals.

2. Seeing that slip of paper under the wipers makes us cringe, but soon there'll be a new way to fight parking tickets without having to go to court.

According to MLive, the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids will offer a new feature on its website, for drivers to fight those tickets.

The court's online case review system already lets people fight traffic tickets and other pending cases. The goal is to resolve these kinds of issues without a court date.

The feature is set to roll out later this month.

3. In honor of the 90th Tulip Time Festival, it's just been announced that there will be 45 pairs of artfully designed large wooden shoes installed in city parks and tulip beds throughout the downtown Holland area.

People are invited to jump online, download a shoe template, and submit a design. If your design is picked, you'll get to bring your work to life and upom completion there will also be a juror vote and public vote to determine the favorite Klompen.

Prizes will be awarded. Full details can be found at tuliptime.com.

4. Grand Rapids along with other Michigan cities were eliminated early on, but now Amazon may finally have a new home. In fact, they have a couple!

According to the Wall Street Journal, the e-commerce giant is settling on New York City and Crystal City in Northern Virginia for two new headquater sites.

This decision follows a year-long quest to find the ideal location, narrowing down over 200 potential cities across the country.

An official announcement is expected, and it could come as early as today.

5. Michelle Obama's book "Becoming" officially hits store shelves today, but it already shot to number one on Amazon on Friday.

Obama's memoir is a different kind of political book; it touches on subjects not only inside the White House but also on the outside. For the first time, Obama shared that both Sasha and Malia were conceived through In Vitro Fertilization, or IVF.

"Becoming" has been in the works for more than a year and a half.