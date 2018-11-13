× MSP: Multi-county investigation nets online child sexual-abuse suspect

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan State Police task force out of Grand Rapids began online, undercover conversations with a child sexual-abuse suspect last fall. MSP says that has resulted in formal charges being read this week against Nicholas Thaier Mukhtar, a 29-year-old Detroit resident.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force says in a news release the arrest was made following a multi-county investigation. Police say Mukhtar unwittingly sent Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) to detectives during online chats with the task force’s Grand Rapids office.

A search warrant later was executed at the suspect’s Detroit home on November 9th, “and devices and evidence pertaining to the investigation were located. Mukhtar was arrested at the scene.”

MSP says the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mukhtar with two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, two counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, two counts of communicating with another to commit a felony, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Mukhtar was arraigned on November 11th in 36th District Court, and bond was set at $75,000.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a

comprehensive list of resources on their website . If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline .