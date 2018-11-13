× New nonstop flight announced from Grand Rapids to Sarasota

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You’ll soon be able to fly nonstop from Grand Rapids to another Florida destination.

Officials at Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced that Allegiant Air is introducing a new, non-stop flight to Sarasota, Florida, with introductory fares starting as low as $55.

“We’re thrilled to grow again in Grand Rapids,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

“We’re sure that area travelers will enjoy getting away to beautiful Sarasota on these convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights.”

Officials say this new year-round flight will be offered twice a week.

“We are thrilled to add a seventh Allegiant destination to our route map. There is no greater way to please West Michigan travelers than to announce service to Florida’s Gulf Coast right as our winter season is gearing up,” said Tara Hernandez, marketing and communications director at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“We are thankful that our partners at Allegiant recognize the growth opportunities in Grand Rapids and continue to invest their services in our market.”

As for those introductory fares, seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 14, 2018 for travel by Aug. 13, 2019.

