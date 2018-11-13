New restoration project in Fennville helps wildlife thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From ducks to deer and pheasants to field mice, they all need a place to live. The Michigan Wildlife Council is showcasing another project that, while it took a few years to complete, has been successfully restored to offer upland habitat the perfect spot to thrive.

Todd look a trip to the Fennville Farm Unit of the Allegan State Game Area to speak with Ben, from Pheasants Forever, to learn more about what's been done to improve the area.

To learn more about this and other conservation efforts the Michigan Wildlife Council has highlighted right here in West Michigan, visit hereformioutdoors.org.