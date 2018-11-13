New X-Golf location in Holland

Posted 10:08 AM, November 13, 2018, by

 

If you love playing golf, you can now tee off year-round in Holland. X-Golf opened a new location offering a family-friendly activity to relax and keep up your golf swing with state of the art accurate golfing technology. Golfers are offered a variety of playing fields with driving ranges, almost 50 different golf course and even a kids course! The golf simulators will help you better your game and enjoy some rounds of golf. X-Golf Holland is ready for golfers to sign up for leagues or hourly play while enjoying some snacks and drinks at their bar. Find them in the shops at Westshore.

 

